Robert Dorau
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Robert Dorau's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slomski Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slomski Funeral Home website.

Published by Slomski Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
2220 Reed St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
2220 Reed St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
