Robert Drew, 86, of Delmont, PA passed away on November 25, 2020 at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, PA.
He was born on September 14, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late George and Rachel (Roberts) Drew. He was married to the late Bertha May Shaw for 50, beautiful years. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired, life-member of the Delmont Fire Department in which he proudly served for many years and was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ. Robert enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports, especially baseball, and above all else, he loved his family.
The family would like to personally thank Roberta and Darlene, who filled his days with games and laughter.
Robert is survived by his children, Joey (Olivia) Gebrosky, Lisa (David) Steuernagel, Robert Drew, and Chris (Kristie) Drew; siblings,William (Betty) Drew, and Margaret Biestel; grandchildren, Anna (Ken) Thompson, Molly (Alex) Flick, Cristian Steuernagel, Alisha (Terry) Schall, Kyle Cermak, Connor Steuernagel, Jackie (Phil) Doncaster, Zachary Drew, Ashlyn Drew, Jaycee Drew, Nolan Drew, and Emily Drew; great-grandchildren, Eli and Levi Thompson and Isaiah and Ethan Flick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha and siblings, Sinah Drew, Janet Drew, and David Drew.
Friends will be received on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Masks are required upon entry. Funeral Services will be held privately. Burial will be in the Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Delmont Fire Department, 2360 PA-66, Delmont, PA 15626.Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.