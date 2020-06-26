Bob identified himself as the "Old Grouch" Bob was born in Winthrope, Maine on August 7, 1935 and passed away on June 19, 2020 from the Covid 19 virus. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith G. Murray and father Earl V. Dudley, two sisters Ameila and Edie, one brother Victor Jr. and previous wife Martha Werbrich.



He graduated with a bachelor degree in Business Administration and an accounting major.



Bob served for 24 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He started his own business in 1980 and was an accomplished tax accountant for 40 years.



He married Kathy Fowers and had a number of happily married years in Mesquite, Nevada.



Bob was a lifelong learner seeking many opportunities to further his professional and personal knowledge. Bob was stalwart in his approach to life and always evidenced integrity. Simply stated Bob was his "own man." He was known for his large sweet tomatoes that he grew in his backyard.



"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." Bob will walk with us every day and we will miss his joyful laughter and warm heart.

