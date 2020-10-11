Robert M. "Bubba" Ellingsworth, 66 Robert M. Ellingsworth, of Pottstown, formerly of Delaware County, passed away on October 7, 2020. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Robert and Betty (June) Ellingsworth. Mr. Ellingsworth was a 1972 graduate of St. James Catholic High School. He was a bus driver and trolley operator for SEPTA for over twenty years and a school bus driver for the Penn-Delco School District. Mr. Ellingsworth was also a former member of the St. James Alumni Choir, the Blue and Gray Voices. Mr. Ellingsworth is survived by his wife of 25 years and best friend for over fifty years, Patricia Ellingsworth, three daughters, Theresa Ellingsworth-Shrum of Pottstown, Melissa Ellingsworth of Pottstown, Victoria Ellingsworth of Collegeville, a son-in-law, James Shrum; four granddaughters, Kathryn Shrum, Jillian Shrum, Madison Downes and Anna Ellingsworth; one grandson Noah Robert Ellingsworth; a sister June McAndrew of Brookhaven; three nephews and three nieces. A virtual memorial service to celebrate Mr. Ellingsworth's life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Ellingsworth's name be made to the American Diabetes Association.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.