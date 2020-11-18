Menu
Robert Emerson
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1940
DIED
September 9, 2020
Robert Emerson's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home - Lynn in Lynn, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parker Funeral Home
35 Franklin Street, Lynn, Massachusetts 01902
Funeral services provided by:
Parker Funeral Home - Lynn
