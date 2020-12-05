Menu
Robert Faucette
1972 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1972
DIED
December 3, 2020
Robert Faucette's passing at the age of 48 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClure Funeral Service - Graham in Graham, NC .

Published by McClure Funeral Service - Graham on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.