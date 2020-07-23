Robert William Ferreira



May 18, 1943 ~ July 18, 2020



Robert William Ferreira, father, husband, friend to all, passed away July 18th, 2020.



He was born May 18th, 1943 to Arthur Lewis Ferreira Jr. and Annie Pearl Beasley, in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was also raised.



Robert served as missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Mission.



Robert married and was sealed to Debra Lynn Shepard on June 23rd, 1970 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.



He joined the military where he served for nearly 40 years in the Air National Guard, which included 20 years of active duty service. He retired from the military in 2003 and achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, and was also the First Sergeant of his unit at the time of his retirement. Robert enjoyed his time in the military and was proud to have served. Robert was awarded numerous ribbons and individual accolades including being named the Utah Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year, and Utah Air National Guard Senior NCO of the Year. While serving in the military Robert also earned a Bachelor of Science from Columbia College.



After retiring from the military, Robert continued his service for many years by assisting military veterans with finding careers post military service.



Robert loved attending church, working in and attending sessions at the Ogden Temple, and he made many lasting friends through his church service. He would often greet friends with a smile and a Dove Chocolate, which he always kept on hand. Robert was an avid Florida Gators Football fan, and enjoyed spending time driving his beloved classic Blazer. Most of all, Robert loved his family. Whether it was playing chauffer, going to a movie, or just being there to help with a project, he would do anything his family asked of him just so he could be with them.



Robert is survived by his wife Debra Ferreira, children Derek (Jessica) Ferreira, Christopher Ferreira, Shelly Ferreira, grandchildren Justin Ferreira, Chloe Temple, Luke Ferreira, and siblings Stanley Ferreira, Linda Pittman, and Glen Ferreira. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Robert will be interred at the West Point City Cemetery.



The Ferreira family would like to express our thanks to the many friends, neighbors and other loved ones who have shown our family kindness during this time. The many kind stories and warm memories shared with us are a testament to the man Robert was.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.