Robert Fewell
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1945
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Bountiful Temple
BYU
Salt Lake City Temple
Robert Fewell's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers Mortuary website.

Published by Myers Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
