Robert Figg
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1947
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Robert Figg's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.

Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road, Nicholasvile, Kentucky
Funeral services provided by:
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
