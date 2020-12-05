Menu
Robert Figueroa
1993 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1993
DIED
December 2, 2020
Robert Figueroa's passing at the age of 27 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alvarez Funeral Home website.

Published by Alvarez Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alvarez Funeral Home Inc.
240 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07104
Funeral services provided by:
Alvarez Funeral Home
