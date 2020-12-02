Menu
Robert Finch
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1937
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Robert Finch's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor in Benton Harbor, MI .

Published by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home
204 S Fair Avenue, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022
Dec
1
Interment
11:00a.m.
Fort Custer Cemetery
15501 Dickman Rd,, Augusta, MI, Michigan 49012
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor
