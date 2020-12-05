Menu
Robert Flint
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1935
DIED
November 7, 2020
Robert Flint's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traub Funeral Home-Central Square in Central Square, NY .

Published by Traub Funeral Home-Central Square on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Traub Funeral Home Inc., Central Square
684 N.Main St., Central Square, New York 13036
Funeral services provided by:
Traub Funeral Home-Central Square
