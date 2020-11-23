Menu
Robert Fosler
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Robert Fosler's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Nov
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 15, 2020