Robert Frantz's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls website.