Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Fredricks
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1933
DIED
November 26, 2020
Robert Fredricks's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street, Troy, NY 12182
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Augustine's Church
, Troy, New York
Funeral services provided by:
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Donna;
Suzanne and I are sorry to hear about your father. We have many happy childhood memories spent with your family and the rest of the gang from Whiteview, Pheasant and Meadowlark. Prayers to you and your family.
Michelle Divinsky Gill and Suzanne Divinsky
Michelle Divinsky Gill
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
Dear Donna and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Uncle Bobby. If there is anything we can do please let us know. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Love,
Ed, Debbie and Eddie
November 29, 2020
Donna;
Suzanne and I are very sorry to hear about the passing of your father. We have many happy childhood memories spending time with your family and the gang on Whiteview, Pheasant and Meadowlark. Prayers to you and your family.
Michelle Divinsky Gill and Suzanne Divinsky
Michelle Divinsky Gill
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
Donna;
Suzanne and I are very sorry to hear about the passing of your father. We have many happy memories of our childhood with you and your family and the rest of the gang on Whiteview, Pheasant and Meadowlark. Our prayers to you and your family.
Michelle Divinsky Gill and Suzanne Divinsky
Michelle Divinsky Gill
November 29, 2020
Donna and family,
I al so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my thoughts abd prayers. Love you all
Debbie O'Brien
DebbieOBrien
Friend
November 29, 2020