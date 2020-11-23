Menu
Robert Freeman
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
Robert Freeman's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Olivia Presbyterian Church Cemetery
3363 Olivia Road, Olivia, North Carolina 28368
Funeral services provided by:
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
