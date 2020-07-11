Menu
Robert Don Fuit
1944 - 2020
October 7, 1944
July 10, 2020
Robert Don Fuit (Bob) born on October 7, 1944, passed away July 10, 2020.

He was born to Albert and Della Fuit in Ogden, Utah.

He is survived by his son Robby Fuit of Springfield, OR, his daughter Lori (DaWayne) Packer-Gronwald of Hooper, UT and four grandsons, and one great-grandson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

A special thank you to Heritage Park for taking care of him.

There will not be a service at this time.
