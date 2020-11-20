Menu
Robert Fulton
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1948
DIED
November 11, 2020
Robert Fulton's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA 01085
Funeral services provided by:
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
