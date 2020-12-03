Menu
Robert Gabriel
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1936
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Robert Gabriel's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shirley & Stout in Kokomo, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shirley & Stout website.

Published by Shirley & Stout on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes
1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902
Funeral services provided by:
Shirley & Stout
