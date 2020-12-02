Of Wall, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



Beloved companion of Laurie Urquhart for 26 years.



Preceded in death by his parents, George Gojkovich and Antoinette (Serrapede) Gojkovich, and his brother Louis Gojkovich.



Dear brother of George (Marilyn) Gojkovich, Theresa Gojkovich, Mila (Paul) Rothrauff, Cecelia (Michael) Bellotti, and Jennifer (Tom) Zezyus.



Adored uncle of Marcus Gojkovich, Matthew and Nicholas Rothrauff, Christine (Justin) Myers, Michael (Lisa) Bellotti, Jonathan (Amber) Bellotti, Thomas, Katie, Ann, and Emily Zezyus.



Great-uncle of William Myers.



Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed tending to his yard.



Friends welcome Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face masks are required.



Bob will be entombed at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.