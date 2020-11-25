Menu
Robert Hainer
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1945
DIED
November 20, 2020
Robert Hainer's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio
Nov
24
Service
6:00p.m.
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560
Reeb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry for your family's loss. God bless you John Jodi and Jason. I'm praying for you all.
Brian Brechbill
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers for the entire Hainer family during this difficult time. May the Lord bless and keep all of you.
Don Curtis
Friend
November 24, 2020
Gina Moesser
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May all your great memories outweigh your sorrow. RIP
Karen Cousino
Maple Grove
Karen Cousino
Friend
November 23, 2020
Prayers for Mr. Kevin Hainer and All The Family. May the lord surround you with his love during this time
Michele
Friend
November 23, 2020
Emily Michalak
November 22, 2020
To the whole Hainer family we are sending prayers for your peace during this difficult time of loss. We love you all. RIP uncle Bob. ~ Shasta & Tristin
Family
November 21, 2020
Cory Kralovic
November 21, 2020