Robert Harris
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1926
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Robert Harris's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc in Coatesville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320
Dec
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320
Dec
4
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
, Coatesville, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
