Robert Harrison's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, June 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marion Funeral Home in Marion, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marion Funeral Home website.
Published by Marion Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
