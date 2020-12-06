Menu
Robert Harvey
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1928
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake Temple
Robert Harvey's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peel Funeral Home in Magna, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peel Funeral Home website.

Published by Peel Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 W. 4100 S.
Peel Funeral Home
