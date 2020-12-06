Menu
Robert Hatch
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Robert Hatch's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Published on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025
Funeral services provided by:
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
