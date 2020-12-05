Menu
Robert Haythe
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1940
DIED
September 27, 2020
Robert Haythe's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service in Philadelphia, PA .

Published by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service, P.C. Pottstown Location
1133 E. High Street, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19464
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service, P.C. Pottstown Location
1133 E. High Street, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19464
Funeral services provided by:
Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service
