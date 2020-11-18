Menu
Robert Hazelton
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1944
DIED
November 15, 2020
Robert Hazelton's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Matt Funeral Home in Utica, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Matt Funeral Home website.

Published by Matt Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Harts Hill Baptist Church
5266 Wilcox Road, Whitesboro, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Matt Funeral Home
I've known Bob since grammer school. We graduated high schoo ltogether. He will surely be missed. We always looked forward to the boys get together once a month and all the reminising and good times. Rest in pease my friend.
Larry Colenzo
Friend
November 17, 2020