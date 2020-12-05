Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Heim
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
United States Air Force
Robert Heim's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc in Ware, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John The Baptist Church
121 Blaine Ave., East Brookfield, Massachusetts 01515
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Bell Street, North Brookfield, Massachusetts 01535
Funeral services provided by:
Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.