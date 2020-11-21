Menu
Robert Herrmann
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1954
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Robert Herrmann's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

Published by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
