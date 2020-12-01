Menu
Robert Hontz
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1950
DIED
November 21, 2020
Robert Hontz's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

Published by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Ethylwyn, I have no words! At this moment, just want to share my love and care for you! So,so sorry! Know that I am caring and loving and praying for you and yours. You and Bob were a special part of my ministry with you.
Rev Joyce K. warner
November 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Hontz family. May he rest in peace.
Joe & Joleen
November 23, 2020