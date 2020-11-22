Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Howe
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1936
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American College Of Physicians
National Cancer Institute
Robert Howe's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David Lee Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by David Lee Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St Philip The Deacon Lutheran Church
17205 County Road 6, Plymouth, Minnesota 55447
Funeral services provided by:
David Lee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.