Robert Hunsader
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1950
DIED
December 1, 2020
Robert Hunsader's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Published by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
GUEST BOOK
