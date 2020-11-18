Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Jackey
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Robert Jackey's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
306 Clifty Avenue, Clarkson, Kentucky 42726
Funeral services provided by:
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.