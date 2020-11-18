Robert Jackey's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home website.
Published by Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
