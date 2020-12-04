Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Jackson
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1934
DIED
November 30, 2020
Robert Jackson's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis, WV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
567 Thomas Avenue, Davis, West Virginia 26260
Funeral services provided by:
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.