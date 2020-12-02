Menu
Robert Jones
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1942
DIED
November 20, 2020
Robert Jones's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cottle Funeral Home - Troup in Troup, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cottle Funeral Home - Troup website.

Published by Cottle Funeral Home - Troup on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cottle Funeral Home, Troup
105 East Bradford, Troup, Texas 75789
Nov
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Hwy. 323, New London, Texas 75682
Funeral services provided by:
Cottle Funeral Home - Troup
