On June 29, 2020, Robert K. Woolley, our beloved father, grandpa and friend, passed away peacefully in an evening at a Ltac hospital, Western Peaks. He is survived by his daughter Anna Wilder and her husband Patrick Wilder, his son Carl Baird, his 4 grandsons: Robert Baird, Edwin Baird, Andrew Baird, Kevin Baird, goddaughter Thuy Nguyen and her husband Hieu Pham with two grandkids: Joshua Pham and Lydia Pham, and his long time close friend/neighbor Orlinda Prettyman.



Robert was born on October 15, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Glen B. Woolley and Collen Kramer Woolley.



Robert was a simple, humble, lovable, and quiet person. He was a very smart mathematician who worked as a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base. After his retirement, he became a tutor at the University of Utah and enjoyed helping so many students during his years there. Robert's favorite food was meat, curry, pineapple chicken, donuts, strawberry smoothie, and coffee. He loved taking a good walk in the morning everyday. He loved to watch tv with his neighbor every night and weekend with his grandkids. He also loved to pray every night before bedtime with his goddaughter and close friend, Tuyen Huynh.



Family viewing at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.





