Robert Keister
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Robert Keister's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emig Funeral Home website.

Published by Emig Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Suburban Memorial Gardens
3825 Bull Rd., Dover, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Emig Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Robert was like my father and I will miss him dearly. Bobby and dad are together now. Sending this due to not able to attend service..surgery.
sharon bollinger
Neighbor
November 19, 2020