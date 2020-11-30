Menu
Robert King
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Robert King's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown in Doylestown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown website.

Published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Doylestown United Methodist Church
153 Church St., Doylestown, Ohio
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Doylestown United Methodist Church
153 Church St., Doylestown, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
November 30, 2020