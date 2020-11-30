Robert King's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown in Doylestown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown website.
Published by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown on Nov. 30, 2020.
