Robert E. Lawrence, age 72, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 52 years to Virginia A. (Santaguido) Lawrence; cherished father of Robert V. Lawrence; caring grandfather of Eliora and Jaxon Reed; loving brother of Donald (Kathleen) Lawrence, Teddy (Debbie) Lawrence, Sparky (Cheryl) Lawrence, Dawn Kreke, Gayle Lawrence, William Harrison and Richard Harrison. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Luffy) Harrison. He loved his family and was the kindest person you knew; he always put everyone else before himself. He was also an avid Steelers fan. In accordance with Robert's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Private interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.