Robert LeFrancois
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1931
DIED
November 28, 2020
Robert LeFrancois's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lofland Funeral Home - Milford in Milford, DE .

Published by Lofland Funeral Home - Milford on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
