Robert D. "Bob" Lopez, 83, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NV on October 2, 1936 the son of Robert M. and Mercedes De la Cruz Lopez. Robert moved to Ogden where he resided for the last 70 years.



He married Kay Van Zweden on February 1, 1955 in Elko, NV.



Bob worked as a sales representative for Continental Baking Company. After retirement he worked part time at Tony's Pizza for 25 years and he loved it! He was a member of the Catholic Church.



Bob was a recognized athlete in the Ogden area. His sports included baseball, football, track and boxing. Bob mentored and coached professional and amateur boxing and kickboxing for over 40 years. He remained a father figure and mentor for many athletes, including Weber State football and basketball players.



Kay and Bob enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and had many lifelong friends. They were members of Weber State Wildcat Club for many years.



Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; son, Robert Scott (Jan) Lopez; daughter, Claudia Lynn (Kevin) Read; four grandchildren, Travis Lopez, Matthew Tobias, Kameron Lopez Durr and Chad Tobias and seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Guild. He was preceded in death by his parents,



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.