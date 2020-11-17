Robert Lunney's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls website.