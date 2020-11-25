Robert Maxwell's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Gautier, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.
Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
