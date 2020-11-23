Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert McBurnett
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1929
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Robert McBurnett's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora in Aurora, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
Fort Logan National Cemetery, Colorado, Denver
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80236
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.