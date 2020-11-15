Menu
Robert McCullough
1955 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1955
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
villanova university
Robert McCullough's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
