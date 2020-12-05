Menu
Robert McDowell
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
U.S. Army
V.F.W.
Robert McDowell's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by David F. Koch Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
M & M Boarding Kennel
5705 Campbell Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
M & M Boarding Kennel
5705 Campbell Street, Sandusky, Ohio
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 20, 2020