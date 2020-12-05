Robert McDowell's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by David F. Koch Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David F. Koch Funeral Home website.
Published by David F. Koch Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.