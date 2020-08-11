Uintah Highlands, UT: Robert J McNair, age 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home August 6, 2020. Robert and his wife, Claudia Jardine McNair had been married over 53 years, since in April 6, 1967.



Robert was born April 23, 1947, in Wolverhampton, England, the younger of two sons, to Alexander Sneddon and Violet Lloyd McNair. In 1955, he immigrated to Ogden with his parents and brother, Alexander (Al) S. McNair. He attended Madison Elementary, West Ogden Elementary, Central Junior High, and graduated from Ogden High School, Class of 1965. Robert received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude in Architecture from the University of Utah, Class of 1971. He was confirmed in The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ogden, where he walked his daughter down the aisle.



Robert and Claudia left Utah in 1971, spending a year in Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by 35 years in Boston, Massachusetts. Robert concluded his award-winning 35-year Architectural career as Principal and Senior Vice President of the 250-person Architectural/Engineering firm, SMMA, Inc., in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Robert cherished his long-term New England friendships with Alex, Arthur, Dan, Don, and Mike and his long-standing Utah friendship with Larry.



Robert was athletic. He played tennis, racquetball, and especially favored baseball. He was proud to have been on the Ogden Little League Orioles team which won Baseball Championships two years in a row. He played on baseball All-Stars teams, as well as school basketball and church softball teams. He excelled at Skeet and Trap shooting. Robert loved hunting and fishing his whole life. He held the official Utah State Record for Catch and Release for two years with a 23½ inch Brown Trout caught on the Green River. He was an expert, double-black-diamond skier. Robert was also a naturally gifted artist whose talents contributed to his architectural success.



Robert is survived by his wife, Claudia, his daughter, and his grandson. He is also survived by his nephews, Steve (DeAnn) McNair of Hooper, UT, Matthew (Ashley) McNair of Arlington, VA, and niece Shannon (David) House of Hooper, UT. Other surviving McNair family members include three great-nephews, four great-nieces, three great, great-nephews, and three great, great-nieces. Also surviving are his brother-in-law Don (Sandi) Jardine of Providence, UT, nephew Ryan (Jamie) Jardine of Meridian, ID and niece, Cassie Jardine of Boise, ID along with one great-niece and one great-nephew.



He is predeceased by his parents, Alex and Vi, his brother Al, his uncles John A M McNair and Robert McNair, and his in-laws, Claude and Lucile Jardine.



Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Interment to be in the West Weber/Taylor Cemetery.





