Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert McWherter
1924 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1924
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Illinois
US Army
Robert McWherter's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Robert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.