Robert Meyer
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1935
DIED
August 25, 2020
Robert Meyer's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Popkess Mortuary website.

Published by Popkess Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bern Apostolic Christian Church
1805 200th Road, Sabetha, Kansas 66534
Funeral services provided by:
Popkess Mortuary
