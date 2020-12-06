Menu
Robert Mike
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1948
DIED
August 30, 2020
ABOUT
St. Peter Church
Robert Mike's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, August 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
